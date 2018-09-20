Morning Minute: Donald Trump’s Stupidity Strikes Again!

Donald Trump said Hurricane Florence was “one of the wettest we’ve ever seen from the stand point of water.” What else is water? Dry? Who keeps letting this man speak? Chris Paul says he is “the stupidest president we’ve ever had from the stand point of stupidity!” Do you agree?
