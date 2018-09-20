Morning Minute: Donald Trump’s Stupidity Strikes Again!

Originals
| 09.20.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Donald Trump said Hurricane Florence was “one of the wettest we’ve ever seen from the stand point of water.” What else is water? Dry? Who keeps letting this man speak?  Chris Paul says he is “the stupidest president we’ve ever had from the stand point of stupidity!” Do you agree?

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Chris Paul , Donald Trump

Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebs Did On Instagram (09/01-09/07)
10 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Close