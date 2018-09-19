DL’s GED Section: Does Anybody Like Ted Cruz?

Beto O’Rourke is running for the U.S. Senate in Texas, he gained a lot of attention after he gave a powerful response in support of kneeling during the national anthem. Yesterday he spoke to a group of people about the Bothem Jean case and he called it flat out wrong. DL says if you contrast that with Ted Cruz it’s like night and day. He truly doesn’t understand how anyone could like Ted Cruz. He calls Cruz “a Latino immigrant that has passed himself off as a white racist,” which makes no sense.

