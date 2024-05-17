Mary J. Blige’s Latest Look Further Proves That She Is The Style GOAT

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Just when we think Mary J. Blige is taking a break from slaying, the style icon hits us with another fly look. The Yonkers native posted a picture of herself on Instagram rocking a badass custom ensemble by Bent Kahina, and all we can say is, “Geesh, Mary!”

During her Strength of A Woman Festival (SOAW), the R&B diva showcased her unique style in a structured ensemble that could easily be one of the most memorable outfits of 2024. The look, exclusive to her, featured a blue, textured crop jacket with long sleeves and shoulder pads, worn half zipped up to reveal a hint of cleavage. She paired it with high-waist shorts that accentuated her curvy hips, creating a chic and distinctive look.

Blige styled the hot ensemble with matching over-the-knee boots, bejeweled sunglasses, diamond hoop earrings, and an eye-catching nameplate necklace. The “Real Love” singer wore her hair in a half-up, half-down hairdo which stamped the entire look as the ultimate fly girl getup.

Her followers ate the picture up and heavily praised her look in the comment section. “A FASHION ICON. Trendsetter. Legend,” commented one fan. Another pleaded for the multihyphenate to create a clothing line with her exclusive boot collection. “Mary, you’re gonna have to do the outfit and boot combo for sale to the public. .”

Adding to the excitement of the SOAW festival, Mary J. Blige made a special announcement during her performance. She revealed that she had partnered with renowned designer Giuseppe Zanotti to create a unique fashion item-“The Mary Boot.” This Collaboration, a result of her fans’ requests for something special, is a testament to Mary’s dedication to her fans and her commitment to delivering high-quality fashion.

The gold boots were a major fashion statement, and they sold out within days. For updates on restocks, visit Giuseppe Zanotti.

