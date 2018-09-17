Fantasia’s Younger Brother ‘Making Leaps And Bounds’ Following Near-Fatal Car Accident [Video]

In the year since Fantasia Barrino’s little brother, Xavier, suffered near-fatal injuries from a horrific car accident, he’s been determined to bounce back and do what many thought would be the impossible… and that’s walk again.

Fanny’s other brother, Ricco Barrino, shared an update about Xavier’s status, saying he’s “making leaps and bounds” with his progress.

Ricco shared the news on Instagram; posting video footage of Xavier slowly walking up and down a mock staircase, with assistance from his nurse, reported ILOSM.

In his caption, Ricco wrote: “The boy @xavierbarrino making leaps and bounds … Please leave comments and cheer this guy on! My #motivation #inspiration #walk #fight #music #riccobarrino #family #littlebrother #hefe would be proud.”

Xavier was severely injured in a motorcycle accident in September 2017. At that time, Fantasia took to Instagram to ask for prayer: “All of you who follow or see this PLEASE PRAY NOW please please please for my baby Bro please he is my Heartbeat PRAY Warriors PRAY.”

She later posted an updated, stating that her bro had 6 surgeries in 7 days and that he would eventually have to learn to walk again.

Six months after Xavier’s accident, Fantasia took to Instagram to post a promising video update about his progress. The clip showed baby bro standing for the first time following the accident, with the help of his mother and physical therapist.

“My Father is Awesome @xavierbarrino I’m so proud of you baby You never gave up the fight I TOLD YALL HE WOULD WALK AGAIN AND IM STANDING ON THAT ‘HE WILL’ Father THANK YOU,” Fantasia wrote in the caption.

September 2018 will mark a year since Xavier’s accident. Wishing him all the best on his road back to a full recovery.

