Tori Kelly Says She’s Grateful To ‘Sing About Who I Love’

When Willie heard Tori Kelly’s new music at her listening party he was taken aback by how beautiful the music was. “I think it’s because of what you possess,” he says her gratefulness and humble spirit come through in her music.

Kelly feels blessed to be able to “do what I love” and on this project “sing about who I love.”

Kelly went into the studio to record the gospel project alone, with only a guitar. Willie is surprised that she doesn’t have an entourage, he says it shows just how down to earth she is. Kelly is very down to earth but still very driven. She says that she used to be a perfectionist but this time wanted to focus on, “just singing, not overthinking it at all.” She hopes that fans can hear the real, raw emotion behind every track.

Check out Just As Sure below:

