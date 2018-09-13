CLOSE
Watch Usain Bolt Race Some Guys In Zero Gravity

(Guido Kirchner/dpa via AP)

The eight-time Olympic champion, Usain Bolt raced some guys in a near zero-gravity in a special plane flying above France.  Bolt grinned as he experienced weightlessness in the modified plane normally used for scientific research, but on this occasion to showcase a champagne bottle that will allow astronauts to drink bubbles in space.

Bolt called the experience “mindblowing,” according to the Huffington Post.

