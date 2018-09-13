Rapper Breaks A 34-Year Michael Jackson Record

Post Malone has reportedly broken a record that The King of Pop held for 34 years.

According to Yahoo, the controversial 23-year-old rapper just saw his album Stoney spend its 77th week in the top 10 of Billboard‘s Top R&B and Hip-Hop Albums chart — beating out the 76 weeks that Michael Jackson’s Thriller spent up there in the Eighties.

Malone’s second album Beerbongs & Bentleys also broke a Billboard Hot 100 record previously held by the Beatles; before Drake dropped his Scorpion album, the outlet noted.

“Post is an artist who doesn’t do genre lines — he makes music he likes and expresses ideas he’s feeling,” Cheryl Paglierani, Malone’s agent, tells Rolling Stone.

“It boils down to who the artist is as a person,” she added. “The imaging and branding they’ve built for themselves. I don’t know if there’s a way to make sure it’s real. I think it just is or it isn’t.”

In related news, fresh off his song of the year win at the 2018 VMAs, Malone’s private plane suffered a wheel malfunction en route to London following his performance Monday night.

“I’m alive. I’m ready to rock on,” he told Billboard in after arriving safely at New York’s Stewart Airport. He also took to social media to thank fans and friends for their outpouring of support following his plane’s scary emergency landing. But the musician also has a message for his haters.

“I landed guys. Thank you for your prayers. Can’t believe how many people wished death on me on this website. F— you. But not today,” he tweeted once safely on the ground in New York after circling for five hours.

Meanwhile, on October 28th, Post Malone will host the first annual Posty Fest: a music festival, curated by the artist, taking place at an amphitheater in Dallas. Tickets sold out within two hours.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.