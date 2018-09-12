Victoria’s Secret Model Says She Relates To Problems Women Of Color Face Because She’s Blonde [Watch]

Model Devon Windsor is apologizing for comments she made suggesting she can relate to the struggles of women of color because she’s blonde.

Windsor appears in the E! Network reality show Model Squad and fans were not happy with comments that she made on last week’s episode.

When the issue of diversity in modeling came up, Shanina Shaik, whose father has roots in Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, shared that people used to tell her she would never do high fashion because of her skin color. She added that black girls were left out of big shows in Milan because the designers didn’t want women of color, according to The Cut.

Windsor then attempted to equate her own struggles as a white model with the struggles of women of color. “I literally f**king went through hell and literally lived in different countries like every other month and didn’t speak that language,” she said. “I didn’t speak Paris, didn’t speak Italian. And I did that for like, two years.”

