Do you ever feel that you aren’t good enough? Erica Campbell spoke about how sometimes you remember your failures, compare yourself to other people and look down upon yourself. You’re successful and know that you’re good enough.

The enemy puts negative thoughts into our head and we must not let it get to us. Accept and receive all of God’s blessings. Do the work to accept the love and grace, never forget that you are worthy.

Faith Walking: You Are Good Enough. You Are Worthy. [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com