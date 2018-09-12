Willie Moore Jr Show
Home > Willie Moore Jr Show > WMJShow Trending

Faith Walking: You Are Good Enough. You Are Worthy. [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Leave a comment

Do you ever feel that you aren’t good enough? Erica Campbell spoke about how sometimes you remember your failures, compare yourself to other people and look down upon yourself. You’re successful and know that you’re good enough.

The enemy puts negative thoughts into our head and we must not let it get to us. Accept and receive all of God’s blessings. Do the work to accept the love and grace, never forget that you are worthy.

Follow The Willie Moore Jr. Show on FacebookTwitter and Instagram

Behind the Scenes at The Willie Moore Jr. Show [PHOTOS]
62 photos

Faith Walking: You Are Good Enough. You Are Worthy. [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

Black Christians , Erica Campbell , gospel music

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close