Regina Hall Reveals She Nearly Became A Nun At Age 14

Girls Trip star Regina Hall has revealed that she could have been a nun, telling Fader that she first considered joining the convent at age 14.

“I was in Catholic school my whole life, and it felt natural,” she dished to the publication. “Maybe I was a nun in a past life. It felt familiar. I loved the sisters and I loved the priests. I didn’t have any shady priests, thankfully. But when I was 14, I really loved the nuns. They ran our school and were so smart. They didn’t have to worry about what to wear. I loved their little quiet time in prayer. It felt serene. I remember they were having a number of young girls join the convent, and I was like, I would like that,” she said.

The star of films such as The Best Man and Scary Movie, holds a masters in journalism, and said she considered joining again back in 2010.

“When I was older, I wanted to do it because I find that my happiest places are when I’m in a really spiritual place. It’s almost like the rest of the world becomes background. I thought, What a great life. How could I ever be sad if I’m always in prayer? But I was too old. [Laughs] Every sect has different rules and this particular one I was interested in, their idea was that this wasn’t a Plan B. It’s not, life’s not going good so I wanna be a nun. Some of them limit you by the number of partners you’ve had — but I couldn’t join those either.”

For her latest film, Hall stars as the manager of a “breastaurant” called Double Whammies in the dark comedy “Support The Girls,” currently in select theaters.

Swipe below to find out if it’s playing in a theater near you.

Regina previously revealed a Girls Trip sequel is in the works!

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.