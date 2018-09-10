Stephon Clark’s Family Files $35 Million Wrongful Death Claim With City Of Sacramento

It has been almost six months since two Sacramento police officers shot and killed 22-year-old Stephon Clark as he stood in the backyard of his grandmother’s home. The officers fired about 20 shots and said that they thought he was holding a gun and were in fear for their lives. He was only holding a cell phone.

The Sacramento Police Department’s internal investigation of the shooting is still ongoing, as is the investigation being led by the California State Attorney General. Both officers involved in Clark’s death have been back on the job for at least four months, and activists continue demanding justice for his death.

According to the Sacramento Bee, Clark’s family has filed $35 million in wrongful death claims with the city of Sacramento. The city has not officially released any documents to confirm this, a news release acknowledged that claims forms seeking damages “in excess of $15 million” for “nine separate causes of action that include negligence and wrongful death” have been filed with the city.

Los Angeles attorney Dale Galipo and other attorneys reportedly filed claims seeking $20 million for Clark’s two children and $15 million for his grandparents and parents. According to the Bee, the documents were filed just before the six-month deadline to submit a wrongful death claim to the city. Such claims usually indicate a federal civil rights lawsuit will follow.

