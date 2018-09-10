Russ Parr Morning Show
#RussRant: Donald Trump Is “Un-American”

Donald Trump has been doing things that are so “un-American,” like acting as if the U.S Attorney General is his personal attorney. Donald Trump has called for an investigation into the New York Times, and he wants whoever wrote the op-ed to be “turned over to the government.” He’s saying that he wants someone arrested because they said something mean about him, Russ says that is so “un-American,” this is not Nazi Germany.

