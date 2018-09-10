Cookie Johnson Says It’s Okay To Have More Than One Dream

09.10.18
Cookie Johnson is an author, designer, and the featured speaker at the Motivated Moms Retreat in Dallas, this weekend September 14-16.

The retreat will provide resources and events that encourage women to “pursue their passions.” Johnson says you have to find something to motivate yourself, for her it’s God. Starting her day with God encourages her to, “do positive and good things.”

Johnson says that her dream was always to have her own clothing line, “even though it didn’t look like a dream that could actually come true.” She knows that there are a number of moms who feel like their dreams are silly or unrealistic, but she wants to help them change that mindset. She says the first step to doing that is first, “take care of yourself and you have to believe in yourself.”

It’s also okay to have more than one dream she says. Watching her husband, Magic Johnson, has showed her that “one dream can actually motivate another dream,” and that’s okay.

