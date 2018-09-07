CLOSE
Top News
Home > Top News

Ex-Cowboys Running Back Joseph Randle Facing Rape Charge

Leave a comment

(Joseph Randle Instagram)

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Troubled former Dallas Cowboys running back Joseph Randle has been arrested in Kansas on a suspicion of rape charge.

Records show that Randle was booked into Sedgwick County Jail at around 3:40 a.m. Friday. Spokesmen for the police and prosecutor’s office and Randle’s attorney in previous cases didn’t immediately reply to phone messages seeking details about his latest arrest.

Randle was released on probation in June under a plea deal that allows prosecutors to seek to have him put in prison if he gets into trouble again. He spent most of the past two years in jail, with occasional stints in a state mental hospital, on an array of charges. Several of them were related to Randle hitting three people with a car after an argument at a housewarming party.

Players of the NFL Spending Time in Jail
30 photos

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Dallas Cowboys , NFL , Rape , Rape Allegation

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close