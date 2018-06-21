Willie Moore Jr Show
WATCH: Erica & Warryn Campbell Visit The DMV For The Premiere Of "We're The Campbells"

Erica & Warryn Campbell‘s new Reality TV show We’re The Campbell’s premiered last Tuesday on TV One and it’s a sure-fire hit! It’s amazing to see a Black family, no drama, no fights, no controversy and for us on TV.

To kick off the show, Erica & Warryn Campbell joined Radio One D.C. at City Of Praise Family Ministries in Landover, Maryland for an exclusive watch party. We were also joined by Charles Butler and Trinity and our fearless leader, Urban One Founder Cathy Hughes who shared about our REPRESENT campaign focusing on men’s health.

