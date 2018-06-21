WATCH: Erica & Warryn Campbell Visit The DMV For The Premiere Of “We’re The Campbells”

Erica & Warryn Campbell‘s new Reality TV show We’re The Campbell’s premiered last Tuesday on TV One and it’s a sure-fire hit! It’s amazing to see a Black family, no drama, no fights, no controversy and for us on TV.
To kick off the show, Erica & Warryn Campbell joined Radio One D.C. at City Of Praise Family Ministries in Landover, Maryland for an exclusive watch party. We were also joined by Charles Butler and Trinity and our fearless leader, Urban One Founder Cathy Hughes who shared about our REPRESENT campaign focusing on men’s health.
Radio One D.C. 'We're The Campbells" Screening
Radio One D.C. 'We're The Campbells" Screening
1. We're The Campbells Radio One D.C. ScreeningSource:Radio One D.C. 1 of 38
2. We're The Campbells Radio One D.C. ScreeningSource:Radio One D.C. 2 of 38
3. We're The Campbells Radio One D.C. ScreeningSource:Radio One D.C. 3 of 38
4. 'We're The Campbells' ScreeningSource:Getty 4 of 38
5. 'We're The Campbells' ScreeningSource:Getty 5 of 38
6. We're The Campbells Radio One D.C. ScreeningSource:Radio One D.C. 6 of 38
7. We're The Campbells Radio One D.C. ScreeningSource:Radio One D.C. 7 of 38
8. We're The Campbells Radio One D.C. ScreeningSource:Radio One D.C. 8 of 38
9. We're The Campbells Radio One D.C. ScreeningSource:Radio One D.C. 9 of 38
10. We're The Campbells Radio One D.C. ScreeningSource:Radio One D.C. 10 of 38
11. 'We're The Campbells' ScreeningSource:Getty 11 of 38
12. 'We're The Campbells' ScreeningSource:Getty 12 of 38
13. 'We're The Campbells' ScreeningSource:Getty 13 of 38
14. 'We're The Campbells' ScreeningSource:Getty 14 of 38
15. 'We're The Campbells' ScreeningSource:Getty 15 of 38
16. 'We're The Campbells' ScreeningSource:Getty 16 of 38
17. 'We're The Campbells' ScreeningSource:Getty 17 of 38
18. 'We're The Campbell's' ScreeningSource:Getty 18 of 38
19. 'We're The Campbells' ScreeningSource:Getty 19 of 38
20. 'We're The Campbells' ScreeningSource:Getty 20 of 38
21. 'We're The Campbells' ScreeningSource:Getty 21 of 38
22. 'We're The Campbells' ScreeningSource:Getty 22 of 38
23. 'We're The Campbells' ScreeningSource:Getty 23 of 38
24. 'We're The Campbells' ScreeningSource:Getty 24 of 38
25. 'We're The Campbells' ScreeningSource:Getty 25 of 38
26. 'We're The Campbells' ScreeningSource:Getty 26 of 38
27. 'We're The Campbells' ScreeningSource:Getty 27 of 38
28. We're The Campbells Radio One D.C. ScreeningSource:Radio One D.C. 28 of 38
29. We're The Campbells Radio One D.C. ScreeningSource:Radio One D.C. 29 of 38
30. 'We're The Campbells' ScreeningSource:Getty 30 of 38
31. 'We're The Campbell's' ScreeningSource:Getty 31 of 38
32. 'We're The Campbells' ScreeningSource:Getty 32 of 38
33. 'We're The Campbells' ScreeningSource:Getty 33 of 38
34. 'We're The Campbells' ScreeningSource:Getty 34 of 38
35. 'We're The Campbell's' ScreeningSource:Getty 35 of 38
36. 'We're The Campbell's' ScreeningSource:Getty 36 of 38
37. 'We're The Campbells' ScreeningSource:Getty 37 of 38
38. 'We're The Campbells' ScreeningSource:Getty 38 of 38
Follow The Willie Moore Jr. Show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram!
Behind the Scenes at The Willie Moore Jr. Show [PHOTOS]
Behind the Scenes at The Willie Moore Jr. Show [PHOTOS]
1. The Manns
1 of 62
2. Willie Moore with Evelyn Lozada and her daughter
2 of 62
3. Mary Mary and Willie
3 of 62
4. No Malice and Willie
4 of 62
5. Willie and Jennifer Williams
5 of 62
6. William Mcdowell
6 of 62
7. The Hairstons
7 of 62
8. Dr. Ian Smith with Willie Moore Jr.
8 of 62
9. The Walls Group stopped by!
9 of 62
10. Willie Moore with the "Growing up Hip-Hop" cast
10 of 62
11. Willie Moore with the Ron Carter Academy
11 of 62
12. Trina and Willie Moore
12 of 62
13. Dick Gregory and Willie Moore Jr.
13 of 62
14. Evander Holyfield and Willie Moore Jr.
14 of 62
15. The Hairston's and Willie Moore
15 of 62
16. Tim of Sweetie Pie's and Willie Moore Jr.
16 of 62
17. Willie Moore Jr. and the Hudson brothers
17 of 62
18. Tweet and Willie Moore Jr.
18 of 62
19. Kim Fields and Willie snap a photo!
19 of 62
20.
20 of 62
21. Willie and Kirk Franklin
21 of 62
22. Kirk and Willie battle in a test of who is taller!
22 of 62
23. Anita Wilson and Willie Moore Jr.
23 of 62
24. Marlon Jackson and Willie Moore Jr.
24 of 62
25. Sheryl Lee Ralph and Willie
25 of 62
26.
26 of 62
27. Geoffrey Golden and Willie
27 of 62
28. Marcus D. Wiley and Willie Moore Jr
28 of 62
29. Anthony Brown and Willie
29 of 62
30. Real Talk Kim and Willie Moore Jr.
30 of 62
31. Willie Moore Jr. and Anthony Brown
31 of 62
32. Lyfe Jennings and Willie Moore Jr.
32 of 62
33. Willie and Vashawn Mitchell
33 of 62
34. Aaron Cole and Willie Moore Jr.
34 of 62
35. Alex Faith, Tim Bowman Jr. and Willie Moore Jr.
35 of 62
36. Tim Bowman Jr. and Willie Moore Jr,
36 of 62
37. Virtue stops by the studio!
37 of 62
38. Erica Campbell with Willie's sons
38 of 62
39. Erica Campbell and Willie
39 of 62
40. Erica Campbell and Willie
40 of 62
41. Erica Campbell with Willie's sons
41 of 62
42. Demetria McKinney stops by.
42 of 62
43. Tamar Braxton and Willie
43 of 62
44. Bizzle and Willie snap a photo!
44 of 62
45. Jonathan McReynolds performs in studio!
45 of 62
46. Egypt Sherrod with Willie Moore Jr.
46 of 62
47. Egypt Sherrod
47 of 62
48. Egypt Sherrod with Willie Moore Jr.
48 of 62
49. Willie and Kandi!
49 of 62
50. Gail Devers
50 of 62
51. Kandi Burruss
51 of 62
52. Another snap of Willie Moore Jr. with gospel star Tasha Cobbs
52 of 62
53. Willie and Kandi!
53 of 62
54. Willie Moore Jr. snaps a photo with his wife and son
54 of 62
55. Kandi Burruss
55 of 62
56. Willie with gospel singer Canton Jones
Source:Instagram
56 of 62
57. Willie Moore Jr. with gospel star Tasha Cobbs
57 of 62
58. Willie Moore Jr. with his wife and sons Peyton and Princeton.
Source:Instagram
58 of 62
59. Marvin Sapp in studio with Willie Moore Jr.
59 of 62
60. Marvin Sapp and Willie Moore
60 of 62
61. Willie Moore and Pastor Charles Jenkins
61 of 62
62. Willie with Wess Morgan and Bishop Dale C. Bronner
62 of 62
WATCH: Erica & Warryn Campbell Visit The DMV For The Premiere Of “We’re The Campbells” was originally published on praisedc.com