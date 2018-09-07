CLOSE
Aretha Franklin Dresses, Hats To Go Up For Auction

(Julien’s Auctions via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — More than 30 dresses and accessories worn on stage by Aretha Franklin are going up for auction.

The Queen of Soul died at age 76 in Detroit on Aug. 16.

Julien’s Auctions says the items include a red sequined dress Franklin wore at Radio City Music Hall in 1991, a knit jacket she appeared in with President Bill Clinton at the National Medal of Arts ceremony in 1999 and a denim jacket given to crew members of “The Blues Brothers.”

The items will go on display between Nov. 5 and Nov. 9. at the Hard Rock Cafe in New York.

The auction will take place in person and online on Nov. 10 as part of a two-day Icons & Idols: Rock-N-Roll at the Hard Rock.

