Tisha Campbell-Martin Claims Ex Can Pay Support; He Has Shirts Worth $750k

With every story, it seems the divorce between Tisha Campbell-Martin and Duane Martin is getting uglier and uglier. We’re now hearing that the “Martin” star is convinced that her estranged husband has the money to pay her spousal support … and she says the proof is in his closet.

In new legal documents filed by Tisha, she puts Duane Martin on blast for his wardrobe. In particular, she say he has more than 500 shirts that cost $1,500 a piece … totaling a whopping $750k! Tisha says she knows this because Duane made a video bragging about it.

Tisha Campbell says she has $1.5 million in assets but right now doesn’t have a steady source of income, and that’s why she’s asking for spousal support. She says her monthly expenses total at least $33k per month, and estimates Duane makes around $62k per month.

The bottom line is that Tisha claims Duane was hiding money during their marriage. Tisha filed for divorce back in February after 20 years of marriage.

