Duane Martin and his estranged wife Tisha Campbell-Martin are in for a battle over spousal support.
According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Duane is asking the court to award him support as he and Tisha work to end their 21-year marriage.
This is the opposite of Tisha’s original divorce complaint filed in February, where she asked to be awarded spousal support. Both sides are agree on joint custody of their two children, Ezekiel, 8, and Xen, 16.
As part of her complaint, Tisha accused Duane of hiding and misappropriating money. In his response, Duane describes the allegations as “patently false,” reports The Blast.
According to The Blast, since their separation, the couple has been accused of hiding $50,000 from the trustee in their bankruptcy, who demanded they both be sanctioned.
One thought on “Duane Martin Seeks Spousal Support in Divorce from Tisha Campbell-Martin”
So tired of these so called “men” requesting $$$ from their former wives/partners.
Duane needs to get up off his lazy Black ass and find a damn JOB!!!!!!!