Another Fight Breaks Out At Trump’s Walk Of Fame Star

(Photo credit: AP)

On July 29, supporters and critics of Trump clashed for the second time in four days at his Walk of Fame star in Hollywood, one man was arrested.

A man wearing a Make America Great Again hat was yelling, “We got America great again!” and other pro-Trump slogans into a megaphone, according to KCAL. “[This guy] came up and said he was going to pull his hat off, and . . . went up and pulled the Make America Great Again hat off and after that, everything just went crazy. They started fighting,” one woman told KCAL .

Another witness, Louie Martinez, said, “The kid’s father came and said, ‘Hey, that’s my son! Don’t be going after my son!’ Got up in his face, starts pushing him. Then the guy with the megaphone head-butted him,” he said.

2 thoughts on “Another Fight Breaks Out At Trump’s Walk Of Fame Star

  1. L on said:

    Someone needs to leave some turds on Chump’s STAR.
    I didn’t even know that he had one in Hollywood.
    WTF did his dumb ass do to DESERVE A damn star?????????

    • Oscar Sylvan on said:

      Big ratings from his stupidass reality show. Yet that’s how he built up his political base of equally stupidass deplorables.

