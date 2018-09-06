CLOSE
A New Law & Order Series Will Focus On Hate Crimes

According to Variety, NBC has ordered a Law & Order series from Dick Wolf, this one will be focused on hate crimes.

The series is called Law & Order: Hate Crimes and has reportedly received a 13 episode commitment.

“As with all of my crime shows, I want to depict what’s really going on in our cities and shine a light on the wide-ranging victims and show that justice can prevail,” Wolf told Variety. “Twenty years ago when SVU began, very few people felt comfortable coming forward and reporting these crimes, but when you bring the stories into people’s living rooms – with characters as empathetic as Olivia Benson – a real dialogue can begin. That’s what I hope we can do with this new show in a world where hate crimes have reached an egregious level.”

Hate Crimes will be the seventh series for the Law & Order franchise.

