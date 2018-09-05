Top Of The Morning: She’s Baaack!

Skip is still in the big chair but, Sybil is back! And She’s got a lot to talk about! Yesterday there were two big wins in Massachusetts, Ayanna Pressley beat a 10 term congressman and it looks like she will become the first black woman to represent MA in congress. Rachael Rollins won the nomination for District Attorney in Suffolk County, Mass. Rollins could be the first black and first female to be the D.A in Boston.
