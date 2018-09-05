Top Of The Morning: She’s Baaack!

Originals
| 09.05.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Skip is still in the big chair but, Sybil is back! And She’s got a lot to talk about! Yesterday there were two big wins in Massachusetts, Ayanna Pressley beat a 10 term congressman and it looks like she will become the first black woman to represent MA in congress. Rachael Rollins won the nomination for District Attorney in Suffolk County, Mass. Rollins could be the first black and first female to be the D.A in Boston.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Ayana Pressley , Elections , Massachusetts , Rachel Rollins , Skip Murphy , Sybil Wilkes

Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebs Did On Instagram This Week (08/18-08/24)
11 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Close