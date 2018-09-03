T-Pain Detained At Airport

For everybody reading headlines and making their own stories and calling me an “ignorant thug with a gun” just because that’s what you draw from my image. What they’re NOT talking about is how I didn’t leave my Security stuck there with MY gun when most artist would’ve ran off from fear of the press *cough cough* it was an honest mistake. NO CHARGES. NO ARRESTS. All my guns are legal, registered to me under my license to carry and out of the reach of my children because I’m not a dumbass. Atlanta PD unloaded the rounds and handed it right back to me, I sent it home and caught the next flight out. Pls for the love of God. CALM YOUR TITS!!!
Singer/rapper T-Pain and his bodyguard found themselves being detained for a while by Atlanta police when they tried to go through a security checkpoint with a gun at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on Friday (08-31-18).
According to police, the gun was found in a backpack belonging to T-Pain, (real name: Faheem Rashad Najm). Investigators say the bag was being carried by his bodyguard, Carlos Aleili Flores.
T-Pain and Flores were taken to the airport police precinct while officers investigated.
In a statement, police said the entertainer confirmed owning the firearm, provided a valid permit to carry and the weapon was returned to him. The statement said no charges were filed against either man.
However, according to police, an investigation continues to determine if Flores will face charges for possession of a weapon at a Transportation Security Administration checkpoint.
Watch T-Pain’s video above for his explanation as to what happened.
