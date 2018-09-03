T-Pain Detained At Airport

Singer/rapper T-Pain and his bodyguard found themselves being detained for a while by Atlanta police when they tried to go through a security checkpoint with a gun at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on Friday (08-31-18).

According to police, the gun was found in a backpack belonging to T-Pain, (real name: Faheem Rashad Najm). Investigators say the bag was being carried by his bodyguard, Carlos Aleili Flores.

T-Pain and Flores were taken to the airport police precinct while officers investigated.

In a statement, police said the entertainer confirmed owning the firearm, provided a valid permit to carry and the weapon was returned to him. The statement said no charges were filed against either man.

However, according to police, an investigation continues to determine if Flores will face charges for possession of a weapon at a Transportation Security Administration checkpoint.

Watch T-Pain’s video above for his explanation as to what happened.

