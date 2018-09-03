Entertainment
Home > Entertainment > Entertainment News

T-Pain Detained At Airport

Leave a comment

Singer/rapper T-Pain and his bodyguard found themselves being detained for a while by Atlanta police when they tried to go through a security checkpoint with a gun at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on Friday (08-31-18).

According to police, the gun was found in a backpack belonging to T-Pain, (real name: Faheem Rashad Najm). Investigators say the bag was being carried by his bodyguard, Carlos Aleili Flores.

T-Pain and Flores were taken to the airport police precinct while officers investigated.

In a statement, police said the entertainer confirmed owning the firearm, provided a valid permit to carry and the weapon was returned to him. The statement said no charges were filed against either man.

However, according to police, an investigation continues to determine if Flores will face charges for possession of a weapon at a Transportation Security Administration checkpoint.

Watch T-Pain’s video above for his explanation as to what happened.

Celebrities Arrested Two or More Times
23 photos

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

arrest , Atlanta , T-Pain

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close