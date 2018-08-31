Why The 2018 Labor Day Classic Between PV And TSU Won’t Happen On Labor Day

The annual tilt between Texas Southern University and Prairie View A&M University usually would take place on Labor Day Weekend as the Labor Day Classic has become a part of Houston’s Labor Day plans since the 1940s. However, this year there won’t be a Labor Day Classic.

Well, technically. Last year the Classic was moved from Labor Day to Thanksgiving after the damage the city sustained during Hurricane Harvey. This year there’s not a hurricane splitting up the Labor Day Classic but rather a challenge of a different kind.

Prairie View is spending the opening full weekend of college football season not playing their chief rivals in TSU but rather they’re playing North Carolina Central in Atlanta. Part of the MEAC/SWAC Challenge, it’s a teaser for what could await PV in December at the Celebration Bowl, the bowl game that tends to decide the HBCU National Championship.

The game will be televised on ESPN 2 on Sunday.

As for PV’s rivals in Texas Southern, the Tigers will spend their first Saturday of the football calendar year against UT-Permian Basin. They’ll have to wait until the last game of the season in November to square off with PV and both teams hope it’s not just for bragging rights but for a position in the SWAC title game.

