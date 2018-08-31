Slick Rick And The Black Eyed Peas Share New Song And Video: ‘Constant Part 1 & 2’ [Video]

NEW YORK –– Slick Rick, hip-hop’s greatest storyteller, and The Black Eyed Peas – whose crossover over appeal has generated sales of more than 40 million units worldwide – share a new song and video, Constant Part 1 & 2, released globally today across all DSPs. Rick, who celebrates the 30th anniversary of his landmark The Great Adventures of Slick Rick in November, appears in the video.
Constant Part 1 & 2 is the fourth Black Eyed Peas (sans Fergie) single this year. Directed by will.i.am and Ernst Weber, the clip marks the first Slick Rick-Black Eyes Peas collaboration. In the past, the band sampled the emcee’s song The Ruler’s Back for (2005’s Don’t Lie, as well as Children’s Story and The Show. Constant interpolates a line from Rick’s classic La-di-da-di, and a conscious message is delivered via warm, jazzy boom-bap and hip-house.
Earlier this year Kanye West and Nas exchanged verses about police brutality over Rick’s four-word sample from Children’s Story, (Cops shot the kid…), which has become the most sampled song in hip-hop history.
