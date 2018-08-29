Israel Houghton ‘I Jumped Off A Yacht’

Israel Houghton has been traveling the world, his Instagram looks like a travel blog! In the Italian Riviera he “jumped off a yatch!”
Houghton has been a “really fun” version of himself but he admits that he’s been “a lot happier the past two and a half years” then he’s ever been.
His new song Promise Keeper has made a huge impact across the world. The lyrics ” you never lie, you never fail, you never sleep, your love is true,” stuck out to Willie because he knows that Houghton came from a very low place in his life. Saying those words make a very “bold statement about out God,” said Moore.
Houghton says the message of the song is that, “we can rest in the fact that his word never comes back to him unfulfilled.”
Check out the song and a photo of Houghton jumping off of a Yacht below:
GRANDE AMORE 🖤 when you’re in love with the woman of your dreams- you want to shout it from the highest point you can find! Today I jumped from 40ft high atop @utopiaiv – I’m in love and I don’t care who knows- as long as @adriennebailon knows for sure. I’ve never had a better time in Italy in my whole life!!! Glad we got to come here together and experience firsts! Being with you is absolutely everything to me. I love you baby. Forever. #SpeakingOfForever #DidYouCatchMyWakandaMoveAtTheEnd? #ItalyIsOurs
Follow The Willie Moore Jr. Show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram!