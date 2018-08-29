Willie Moore Jr Show
Israel Houghton ‘I Jumped Off A Yacht’

Israel Houghton has been traveling the world, his Instagram looks like a travel blog! In the Italian Riviera he “jumped off a yatch!”

Houghton has been a “really fun” version of himself but he admits that he’s been “a lot happier the past two and a half years” then he’s ever been.

His new song Promise Keeper has made a huge impact across the world. The lyrics ” you never lie, you never fail, you never sleep, your love is true,” stuck out to Willie because he knows that Houghton came from a very low place in his life. Saying those words make a very “bold statement about out God,” said Moore.

Houghton says the message of the song is that, “we can rest in the fact that his word never comes back to him unfulfilled.”

Check out the song and a photo of Houghton jumping off of a Yacht below:

 

