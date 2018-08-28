Russ Parr Morning Show
Home > Russ Parr Morning Show > RPMS App

#RussRant: Petty President

Leave a comment

When a well respected individual dies the American flag is flown at half staff out of respect. Over the weekend sen. John McCain passed away after a battle with brain cancer. Yesterday, the petty president, Donald Trump, had to be forced to lower the flags at the White House. It wasn’t a secret that Trump wasn’t a fan of McCain but he should still respect him.

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram

Keep Up With The Russ Parr Morning Show  On Facebook Too!

#RussRant , John McCain , RPMS

Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebs Did On Instagram This Week (08/18-08/24)
11 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Close