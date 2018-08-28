RussRant: Petty President

When a well respected individual dies the American flag is flown at half staff out of respect. Over the weekend sen. John McCain passed away after a battle with brain cancer. Yesterday, the petty president, Donald Trump, had to be forced to lower the flags at the White House. It wasn’t a secret that Trump wasn’t a fan of McCain but he should still respect him.

