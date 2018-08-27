Venus Williams Gets A Ring From Boyfriend Nicky Hammond?

Word has it that Venus Williams’ boyfriend, Nicky Hammond, has finally put a ring on it – but not an engagement ring.

It’s a “friendship ring,” a source tells Page Six, who added that it’s not to be confused with the diamond ring Venus has rocked for years that has led to past speculation of wedding bells.

Hammond declined to comment on the gossip, telling Page Six, “We have a firm commitment to one another to keep our relationship private.”

The tennis star, 38, and Hammond, 26, an heir of TV Guide billionaire Walter Annenberg, have been dating for more than a year. Her 6-foot-4 boo was spotted in the Williams family box last year at the US Open and was Venus’ escort to sister Serena’s wedding in November to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian.

Hammond was also in the stands to watch Venus at the Australian Open in January and took her on a trip to Queensland, Australia’s Hamilton Island in the Great Barrier Reef.

“They are in love,” another insider told Page Six. “But no one has mentioned any engagement.”

Meanwhile, both Venus and Serena begin their run in the 2018 US Open in New York today (Aug. 27). If all goes well, the siblings could face each other in the third round.

