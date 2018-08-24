DL Hughley Show
Jazzy Report: Death By Foot Fetish?

A man with a foot fetish was seen passionately sucking a woman’s toes while driving, and that’s not even the strangest part. This man was so bothered that people in other cars were laughing at him and honking their horns that he sped off, causing the woman’s foot to go deeper into his mouth. He began to choke but tried to keep sucking her toes until eventually he gave up and spit her foot out.

