Rev. Al Says We Did Not Jump The Gun

| 08.22.18
Rev. Al Sharpton is having a better morning than Donald Trump. Yesterday the entire Trump administration took a tough hit when is former campaign manager was found guilty and his former attorney implicated Trump as a co-conspirator. It is no longer a question, Donald Trump has been involved in crimes.

Initially Trump’s people were saying that his critics were going off of speculation and “jumped the gun,” with their accusations. But now, that the facts are coming out they can’t cover his tail anymore. These allegations are coming from, “his friend not ours,” said the reverend.

It has been rumored that Trump will try to Pardon Cohen and manafort, and “he can pardon him on federal crimes.” But the State attorney general can come in and charge them and “he can’t pardon” on state issues.

Rev. Al urges us to vote, “we have to un-stack” and “re-stack” the congress.

Close