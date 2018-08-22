Guy’s Gripe: Keep Your Kids Clean!

Have you ever seen a parent who is “dressed to the nines,” but the kids are a hot mess? Guy can’t stand to see parents dressed in luxury with nice bags and shoes but the kids clothes are dirty and too small. Your kids should come first and they should always be taken care of!
READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:
- Texas Thieves Run Over Woman As She Hangs On To Purse With $75,000!
- Dental Health Is More Than Just A Pretty Smile
- Little Known Black History Fact: Henry Highland Garnet
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM