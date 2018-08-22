Guy’s Gripe: Keep Your Kids Clean!

| 08.22.18
Have you ever seen a parent who is “dressed to the nines,” but the kids are a hot mess? Guy can’t stand to see parents dressed in luxury with nice bags and shoes but the kids clothes are dirty and too small. Your kids should come first and they should always be taken care of!

Good Parenting , Kids , parenting

