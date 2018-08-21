RussRant: National Anthem Solution

The issue of the National Anthem protest has been going on for what seems like forever. The league keeps throwing money at it in hopes that fining the players who kneel will make them stop, but that’s not working. Russ has an idea, the NFL should play both the National Anthem and Lift Every Voice And Sing before every game. Just like in boxing, if the opponent is Mexican they play the Mexican national anthem. That would make this whole issue disappear, too bad the NFL would never play the Black National Anthem.

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram

Keep Up With The Russ Parr Morning Show On Facebook Too!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Also On Black America Web: