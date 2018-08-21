Russ Parr Morning Show
#RussRant: National Anthem Solution

The issue of the National Anthem protest has been going on for what seems like forever. The league keeps throwing money at it in hopes that fining the players who kneel will make them stop, but that’s not working. Russ has an idea, the NFL should play both the National Anthem and Lift Every Voice And Sing before every game. Just like in boxing, if the opponent is Mexican they play the Mexican national anthem. That would make this whole issue disappear, too bad the NFL would never play the Black National Anthem.

