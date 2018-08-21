News
Home > News > Top News

Cop Allegedly Says He Has His Gun Pulled ‘Because You’re Not White’ [Video]

Leave a comment

Video footage of a Milwaukee traffic stop has gone viral after it appears to show a sheriff’s deputy telling a driver that guns were drawn on him because he was “not white.”

Milwaukee County Sheriff’s deputies reportedly pulled over a driver they said was going 85 mph and blew through a stop sign late Sunday afternoon. TMJ4 reports that acting Milwaukee Sheriff Rick Schmidt said his deputies drew their guns because the 26-year-old driver and his 16-year-old passenger were not following commands.

Schmidt responded Sunday night. During a 9 p.m. news conference, Schmidt said the “recorded racial comment” was not made by a deputy, but came from a person on scene. He said the squad dashcam video corroborates that his deputies did not say the comment, reports Fox 6.

Watch the video for yourself, and let us know what you think in the comments.

Stories Of Racism And Discrimination In 2018
6 photos

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Police , Racial Comment , Traffic Stop

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close