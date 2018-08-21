Cop Allegedly Says He Has His Gun Pulled ‘Because You’re Not White’ [Video]

Video footage of a Milwaukee traffic stop has gone viral after it appears to show a sheriff’s deputy telling a driver that guns were drawn on him because he was “not white.”

Milwaukee County Sheriff’s deputies reportedly pulled over a driver they said was going 85 mph and blew through a stop sign late Sunday afternoon. TMJ4 reports that acting Milwaukee Sheriff Rick Schmidt said his deputies drew their guns because the 26-year-old driver and his 16-year-old passenger were not following commands.

Schmidt responded Sunday night. During a 9 p.m. news conference, Schmidt said the “recorded racial comment” was not made by a deputy, but came from a person on scene. He said the squad dashcam video corroborates that his deputies did not say the comment, reports Fox 6.

Watch the video for yourself, and let us know what you think in the comments.

