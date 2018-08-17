Woman Calls Cops on Black Man Trying To Get Into His Own Car [Video]

It seems like people just can’t stop calling the police on black people.

This time a woman who the internet has named “Parking Patrol Paula,” called the police Corvontae Davis as he was trying to get into his car, reports WISN.

Davis, who is a corrections officer, told WISN that he had gone to his car to re-up his parking meter payment when he suddenly ended up being accused of a crime.

“I hit unlock, but it wouldn’t open, so I went around to the other side and opened the door after hitting unlock. And by that time, I hear this lady shouting, screaming, ‘Dude, why are you breaking into that car? Whose car is that? Does it belong to you?’” Davis told WISN.

“I was getting ready to put money in a meter or whatever, and she has nothing else better to do and asked me if I was breaking into my car,” Davis narrates on video he posted to Facebook of the incident.

Davis, who is not a criminal, waited for police to arrive and verify that the car was his, since he thought it’d look bad if he left. Ironically enough, by the time the police arrived “Parking Patrol Paula,” was reportedly gone.

Maybe she didn’t want to end up online and identified like previous cop callers.

Davis isn’t asking that criminal charges be brought against the woman, he just says he wants an apology.

