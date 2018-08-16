Teyana Taylor Covers ‘Playboy’, Talks Musical Journey & Motherhood Inside

Teyana Taylor appears on the cover of Playboy’s September/October issue, which, along with the intimate photo spread, includes an equally revealing interview that covers her musical journey, motherhood challenges and much more.

“I have a leader vibe about me,” she says of her strong personality. “Because I was home schooled, I had no choice but to raise my hand even if I didn’t want to. But I was fearless, pure, raw. I would see groups of people dancing, and instead of joining in, I would actually want to make up the moves. I’ve always been a person that wants not just to do it; I want to be it.”

Taylor also has some words of wisdom for new artists looking to make a splash. “Being in the business of this dirty, dirty game, I had to grow up pretty fast,” she says. “You gotta be careful. You got to know what’s going on, because some people are intimidated that you know too much at a young age. Patience has been my biggest challenge.”

The 27-year-old, who released her highly anticipated “K.T.S.E.” album in June.

Read Teyana’s entire interview and check out the photo spread at Playboy.

