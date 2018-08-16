CLOSE
Teyana Taylor Covers ‘Playboy’, Talks Musical Journey & Motherhood Inside

Teyana Taylor appears on the cover of Playboy’s September/October issue, which, along with the intimate photo spread, includes an equally revealing interview that covers her musical journey, motherhood challenges and much more.

“I have a leader vibe about me,” she says of her strong personality. “Because I was home schooled, I had no choice but to raise my hand even if I didn’t want to. But I was fearless, pure, raw. I would see groups of people dancing, and instead of joining in, I would actually want to make up the moves. I’ve always been a person that wants not just to do it; I want to be it.”

 

Taylor also has some words of wisdom for new artists looking to make a splash. “Being in the business of this dirty, dirty game, I had to grow up pretty fast,” she says. “You gotta be careful. You got to know what’s going on, because some people are intimidated that you know too much at a young age. Patience has been my biggest challenge.”

The 27-year-old, who released her highly anticipated “K.T.S.E.” album in June.

Read Teyana’s entire interview and check out the photo spread at Playboy.

One thought on “Teyana Taylor Covers ‘Playboy’, Talks Musical Journey & Motherhood Inside

  1. African American Woman on said:

    I truly will never understand some women..don’t objectify me, any innuendo is sexual harassment, don’t judge me…and then put your naked ass in a magazine that objectifies women…backwards and stupid.

Close