Philly Camel Prom Mom Indicted For Social Security Fraud

Saudia Shuler is well-known in Philadelphia for her community efforts. The owner of a North Philly eatery Country Cookin,’ Shuler made national news for the lavish prom sendoff she did for her son, Eden. The sendoff, dubbed Dubai in Philadelphia included a lavish presentation with custom-made outfits for her son and his date, luxury cars and a real camel, rented for the occasion.

Earlier this year, Shuler hosted another prom sendoff for Philly high school students who won an essay contest. This year, the theme was Black Panther based.

But now, Schuler has been indicted on charges that she was claiming Social Security disability benefits while owning and operating a business. The indictment accuses Shuler of getting $37,000 in benefits by saying she was unable to work. Shuler has said that she was gravely ill and had a stroke.

“The defendant applied for benefits from the Social Security Administration, claiming she was disabled and unable to work. After Social Security approved benefits, the defendant continued working, including the operation of her own restaurant,” the U.S. Attorney’s office said in an email to CBS News. “This work and income was never reported to Social Security, in violation of program rules.”

Last Christmas, Shuler said that she gave out 140 bikes and 50 scooters to neighborhood children. Her prom price tag was $25,000 and Shuler also told Philly.com that she paid full tuition for her son’s education at Delaware State University in full, in cash.

Shuler responded to the charges via Instagram:

PHOTO: You Tube Screenshot

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Also On Black America Web: