On The Run Like Jay And B? Here’s How To Stay Healthy When You’re Hectic

Do you have different roles in different area codes? Are you always traveling or on the run? If so, Dr. Rani Whitfield has some solutions for you to keep you healthy and energized while you’re on the road.

WHAT TIPS DO YOU HAVE FOR PEOPLE WHO WORK LONG HOURS AND THEY JUST CAN’T GET ENOUGH SLEEP?

My best advice here is to set a regular bedtime and make you bed a sleep haven. Don’t pay bills, return emails, or play games on your cell phone. The bed is for two things and one of them is sleeping 😎

WHAT ARE SOME BARE ESSENTIALS FOR A HEALTHFUL ROUTINE IF YOU TRAVEL A GREAT DEAL FOR WORK?

Firstly, prepare for your trip by calling ahead. For me adequate rest, staying hydrated with water, and some form of exercise is essential. Lately I’ve been traveling with a small diffuser and lavender essential oils to help me relax in my hotel room.

HOW CAN BLOOD CLOTS BE PREVENTED WHILE FLYING OR ON LONG ROAD TRIPS?

Blood clots can be a serious risk to some travelers. To prevent them move around as much as possible especially on long flights. Get up and out of your seat at least once every hour. Move your limbs frequently while flying by flexing and bending your feet, ankles, and knees.

(Editor’s Note: Compression socks, which are much nicer than in grandmom’s day, can also be helpful if your legs tend to swell. Check with your doctor to see if they can work for you).

WHAT’S THE BEST THING TO HELP WITH FATIGUE?

Proper rest, stress reduction, exercise, and adequate hydration are three of the best ways to deal with fatigue.

IS IT TRUE, IF YOU’VE HAD A STROKE THEN YOU’RE MORE SUSCEPTIBLE TO HAVING ANOTHER ONE?

Yes. Those who have had a stroke are at an increased risk of having another. Hypertension is the number one risk for stroke. Get your blood pressure checked and under control!

WHAT’S THE BEST WAY TO ALLEVIATE STRESS?

Stress relieving tips include deep breathing, meditation, and exercise. This is also a very personal thing as we all have different interests painting, listening to music, gardening etc. All of those can help alleviate stress. Find what works for you and do it frequently.

ARE THERE CERTAIN VITAMINS OR SUPPLEMENTS WE SHOULD BE TAKING IN ORDER TO PREVENT THESE HEALTH RISKS?

There some limited studies that suggest vitamins like the B vitamins may help with stress. Since stress manifest in different ways (headaches, insomnia, fatigue..) there are different vitamins that claim to aid/benefit in the relief of them. Rest, hydration, proper diet, and regular exercise in my opinion is the ultimate prescription.

Dr. Rani Whitfield – also known as “Tha Hip Hop Doc” — is a board-certified family physician with a certificate of added qualification in sports medicine. He’s currently in private practice in his native Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Appearing on BET, CNN, MSNBC, and a host of syndicated shows, Dr. Whitfield is no stranger to the Tom Joyner Morning Show. He’s also a new dad!

