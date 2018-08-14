Tyrese Claims Ex’s ‘False Domestic Abuse Allegations’ Destroyed His Career

Tyrese Gibson says he’s earning 75% less than he used to and blames it all on his ex-wife’s allegations of domestic abuse, according to new documents filed in his attempt to avoid paying her legal fees in their divorce.

In court documents obtained by The Blast, the actor claims he used to bank $180,000 per month, but over the last 12 months that number has dwindled to $51,000.

He claims that ever since his ex, Norma Gibson, “filed false domestic abuse allegations” against him last year, he “has been unable to find work in the entertainment field.”

Tyrese says that these days, his lone source of income is from personal appearances, residuals, and royalties. He further claims that he’s had to tap his savings “significantly” to pay his monthly expenses, which includes $10,853 per month in child support.

The “Fast and the Furious” star says he only has $130,000 in cash left and claims to have spent $200,000 fighting against Norma’s “false and baseless domestic abuse allegations.”

In a separate filing, Tyrese claims to have $113,000 per month in expenses, which includes $31,263 per month in expenses he just classifies as “other.”

The judge has yet to rule on the case.

