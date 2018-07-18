CLOSE
Ya Think? Tyrese Says That He Regrets His One Sided Beef With The Rock

Build Series Presents Tyrese Discussing 'Fast and Furious 8'

Source: Slaven Vlasic / Getty

Tyrese Take Accountability For One Sided Beef With The Rock
You probably the “little” beef that Tyrese started between him and his ‘Fast and Furious’ co star, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. It involved a lot of one sided ranting on Tyrese’s part about a potential spin off for The Rock’s character, in case you forgot.

Tyrese has since calmed down and is now reflecting on what he feels led him to that point. He expressed that his mental state is what caused him to start the the beef, and has admitted that he was wrong.

The actor also shared that he was just expressing how he and his costars all alledegly felt… but he was the only one brave enough to say something. This is what he said on Van Lathan’s “The Red Pill Podcast’,

“I found myself being the messenger on behalf of various people associated to the franchise, but stupid me was the only one who went public about those feelings, which is my own fault. It’s not professional, it’s not cool.”

He also blames his manic behavior towards his co-start on his  psych meds that he was taking during his custody battle.

Tyrese also is under the impression that even though The Rock has made literally no attempt to even consider Tyrese’s issue, that the two will have “a conversation”. I’ll believe it when I see it.

Ya Think? Tyrese Says That He Regrets His One Sided Beef With The Rock was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

