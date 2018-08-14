Russ Parr Morning Show
Home > Russ Parr Morning Show > RPMS App

#RussRant: Omarosa’s ‘Unhinged’

Leave a comment

Russ says if he were in the White House, he’d be “scared.” People can “hate on Omarosa all they want,” but nothing that she has said about Trump is new. We have all said at some point that he’s in a “mental decline,” maybe not in those exact words but we all know he isn’t very smart. The whole White House is full of liars, and “they should all be scared.” Omarosa’s book Unhinged comes out tomorrow and she’s telling us everything.

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram

Keep Up With The Russ Parr Morning Show  On Facebook Too!

#RussRant , Donald Trump , Omarosa , Unhinged

Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebs Did On Instagram (08/04-08/10)
10 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Close