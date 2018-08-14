Money Monday: Jini Clears Up Rumors About Genetic Testing And Insurance

Genetic testing like 23 and me can actually impact insurance, like disability and long term care insurance. These companies can legally buy your results and use the results when quoting you for insurance. We say specifically 23 and me because it and tests like it actually tell you if you’re at higher risk for certain health issues. In no way are we saying not to use these tests, but you should factor this in before making a decision.

For more tips listen to the audio below:

