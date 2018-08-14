A bear took a stroll and ended up in an unlikely place, a liquor store.
The mid-sized bear made its way across a parking lot in Connecticut Monday afternoon, getting close enough to the entrance to trigger a sensor that automatically opened the door.
The bear eventually figured out how to leave, and the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection was notified, reports NBC.
READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:
- Man Steals Car From Date To Take Another Woman Out
- Taraji P. Henson Gets Gift Many Women Desire In ‘What Men Want’ [VIDEO]
- Essence To Honor Naomi Campbell During NY Fashion Week
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM
One thought on “Bear Makes An Unlikely Stop In A Liquor Store [Video]”
Must have been a black bear, he was seen leaving the store with a 40oz. and a Lotto ticket