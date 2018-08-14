Bear Makes An Unlikely Stop In A Liquor Store [Video]

A bear took a stroll and ended up in an unlikely place, a liquor store.

The mid-sized bear made its way across a parking lot in Connecticut Monday afternoon, getting close enough to the entrance to trigger a sensor that automatically opened the door.

The bear eventually figured out how to leave, and the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection was notified, reports NBC.

The BEAR necessities! I guess our four legged friends enjoy Crazy Bruce’s too! Our Bristol store had quite the visitor today!!! pic.twitter.com/V5OWfLpNRZ — Crazy Bruces Liquors (@CrazyBrucesCT) August 13, 2018

