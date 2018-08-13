CLOSE
Entertainment
Home > Entertainment > Entertainment News

‘BlaKkKlansman’ Debuts In The Top 5 At The Box Office Opening Weekend

Leave a comment

Spike Lee’s newest film didn’t take the top spot at the box office, as The Meg took number one, while Misson: Impossible – Fallout came in second, BlaKkKlansman came in at number five taking in a whopping $10.8 million on opening weekend.

 

 

Although it’s not number one on opening weekend, it’s Lee’s highest grossing film of the decade and his third highest grossing opening ever, Focus’ Lisa Bunnell spoke to The Hollywood Reporter saying, “BlacKkKlansman has shown fantastic word of mouth with polls at 95% from audiences across the board in all

ethnicities.”

 

 

 

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

 

ACTION! Our Favorite Black Film Directors
25 photos

 

Black Actors , Black actors and actresses , John David Washington , Spike Lee

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close