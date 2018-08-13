‘BlaKkKlansman’ Debuts In The Top 5 At The Box Office Opening Weekend

Spike Lee’s newest film didn’t take the top spot at the box office, as The Meg took number one, while Misson: Impossible – Fallout came in second, BlaKkKlansman came in at number five taking in a whopping $10.8 million on opening weekend.

What the star of “BlacKkKlansman” learned from the real black cop who infiltrated the KKK https://t.co/jooy1dRdMy pic.twitter.com/2Aag3IDSz3 — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) August 13, 2018

Although it’s not number one on opening weekend, it’s Lee’s highest grossing film of the decade and his third highest grossing opening ever, Focus’ Lisa Bunnell spoke to The Hollywood Reporter saying, “BlacKkKlansman has shown fantastic word of mouth with polls at 95% from audiences across the board in all

ethnicities.”

Thanks for all the #BlacKkKlansman love this weekend. ALL POWER TO ALL THE PEOPLE. ✊🏿🖤 pic.twitter.com/5VjDYlcRwF — BlacKkKlansman (@BlacKkKlansman) August 13, 2018

Can’t stop thinking about “BlacKkKlansman”? Here’s what to read about Spike Lee’s latest film. https://t.co/97KGh1WaKj — The New York Times (@nytimes) August 13, 2018

