In Jacksonville, Fla., JaxPAL is the city’s Police Athletic League. They sponsor a youth basketball league with the intended goal of creating “positive relationships between law enforcement officers and the youth of our community through educational, athletic and leadership programs.”
It sounds great right? Well, one of the officers involved placed an 11-year-old boy in handcuffs because the boy reportedly would not stop bouncing a basketball.
Bunmi Borisade told News4Jax that a little girl came up to her in the gym and told her that her son, Fatayi Jomoh, was being arrested.
When she got to the other side of the gym where Fatayi was, the officer allegedly told her, “He was being disrespectful.”
The officer said he asked Fatayi, an honor roll student, repeatedly to stop bouncing a basketball, and when he wouldn’t listen, he was handcuffed, reports News4Jax.
According to News4Jax, Borisade filed a complaint with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and said she believes the officer acted so forcefully because she was present. JSO confirmed that Borisade’s complaint was received on Tuesday and is and is being reviewed by internal affairs.
2 thoughts on “Florida Cop Handcuffs 11-Year-Old Because, ‘He Was Being Disrespectful’”
Oh there there will be at least one sunken place idiot attempting to justify this officer’s appalling behavior. The mentality of this officer is disturbing. He thought that boy was his property. He is being called out because he was caught in the act. I feel sorry for anyone, but especially black people that come in contact with that officer. Shining example of increasing positive relationships between law enforcement officers and the youth. Handcuff one 11 year old child and tased another. These mental midgets should not be awarded trusted positions in our community.
Why didn’t he just take the ball? Idiot.