DL’s GED Section: Crime Is A Result Of Poverty

It’s interesting that people try to make it seem as if, “all black people are inherently criminals, because of what’s going on in Chicago.”

Yes there are black people in Chicago but most Black people do not live there.

Chicago does have a high murder rate, but they also have a high unemployment rate and a lack of resources. “There are a lot of extenuating circumstances that make Chicago a very violent city,” and no one want’s to talk about those issues.

