It’s interesting that people try to make it seem as if, “all black people are inherently criminals, because of what’s going on in Chicago.”
Yes there are black people in Chicago but most Black people do not live there.
Chicago does have a high murder rate, but they also have a high unemployment rate and a lack of resources. “There are a lot of extenuating circumstances that make Chicago a very violent city,” and no one want’s to talk about those issues.
One thought on “DL’s GED Section: Crime Is A Result Of Poverty”
Keep the excuse train moving on down the tracks…there are tons of poor people in this country who are mowing each other down. People come here from other countries poorer than anyone here could imagine…they are busy working to build, and make a life and a living for their families…D.L. I’m sure you’re living a comfortable life…put your money where your mouth is…go down there; create job training programs, promote education, birth control and money management. Grab some of your rich friends and open some stores; hiring people from the community to run them…sitting back in your chair coming up with excuses does NOTHING…why are we so afraid to take action ???!!! In the time it toon for you to write this excuse; I wonder how many black men died at the hands of another black man.