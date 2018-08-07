White Passenger Drags Black Seizure Victim Off Train In ‘Disturbing’ Video

Needles to say, the video above shows a “very disturbing” incident caught on camera where a (white) man is seen dragging unconscious (black) passenger from a commuter train in Southern California. The situation is under investigation.
A 6-minute video shot by a passenger earlier this week (08-01-18) on a Metro train shows the unconscious man being dragged onto the platform at the Blue Line’s Wardlow Station in Long Beach.
“So this dude is passed out on the train and this motherf—ing white boy is doing the motherf—-ing most,” a man who recorded the incident says. “This motherf—er just yanked him off the f—ing train so he won’t have to stop and miss his f—ing ride.”
The unconscious man had just suffered a seizure on the train, according to the witness, reports the NY Post.
“So hopefully we’ll see authorities called and they deal with this motherf—er the way they deal with everybody else,” the witness continued. “Dude just had a seizure but this white boy is going to drag him off the damn train so he don’t miss his ride.”
No one else on the train complained of having to wait for paramedics to respond, according to the witness, who accused the man of removing the man for his convenience.
“That’s that bulls—t white people do because y’all feel y’all can get away it,” the witness said.
The white passenger, clad in a suit, is later seen exiting the train and kneeling down to check the man’s pulse.
“Don’t try and act like you give a f— now, you the one who dragged him out here,” the witness said.
The white passenger then said he was “being responsible” by removing the unidentified man from the train, a claim the witness flatly rejected. The white passenger also questioned whether the man definitely had a seizure, saying he possibly could’ve been intoxicated.
“It don’t matter what the f—k you thought,” the witness said. “He had a f—ing seizure.”
The white man then touched the unconscious man’s face as he lay on the platform.
“Bro, are you responsive?” he said. “OK. He needs paramedics. Can somebody call him paramedics?”
In a statement obtained by The Post, transit officials said an investigation is ongoing.
“Obviously, this is very disturbing and we never want to see this on our system,” the statement read. “We’re getting all the facts including reviewing the video from the train and the platform, and we’ll share more details when they’re available. If someone is in distress, we encourage people to call 9-1-1 for medical assistance.”
READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:
- Usher Puts His $3.75m West Hollywood Home Back On The Market
- White Passenger Drags Black Seizure Victim Off Train In ‘Disturbing’ Video
- ABC To Celebrate 90 Years Of Mickey Mouse
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM
3 thoughts on “White Passenger Drags Black Seizure Victim Off Train In ‘Disturbing’ Video”
WTF???
Who died and made this cracker KING. So what if he would have been delayed had the train STOPPED to see about the young man having a seizure!!!!!!!
How dare he take it upon himself to yank the man by his collar off of the train!!!!!!!!!!
I hope the young man fully recovers and files a LAWSUIT against the TURD for ASSAULT/BATTERY-because that is WHAT IT WAS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Yeah, white guy was just a total and complete asshole. The sick guy should get the video and sue the white guy. You know, exacerbating his head injuries by dragging him onto the platform. In addition to dragging him needlessly exposing the man’s private parts for all the world to see. Why guy should have never touched him, and should have waited for the paramedics. He should be made to pay the price for f*cking with the sick/injured. His actions were for nothing anyway. The train STILL did not move and waited for the paramedics.
Everything is racist to BAW, even with no evidence. The guy is definitely a selfish asshole and I’m sure he would have been a selfish asshole no matter what color the guy was.