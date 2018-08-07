White Passenger Drags Black Seizure Victim Off Train In ‘Disturbing’ Video

Needles to say, the video above shows a “very disturbing” incident caught on camera where a (white) man is seen dragging unconscious (black) passenger from a commuter train in Southern California. The situation is under investigation.

A 6-minute video shot by a passenger earlier this week (08-01-18) on a Metro train shows the unconscious man being dragged onto the platform at the Blue Line’s Wardlow Station in Long Beach.

“So this dude is passed out on the train and this motherf—ing white boy is doing the motherf—-ing most,” a man who recorded the incident says. “This motherf—er just yanked him off the f—ing train so he won’t have to stop and miss his f—ing ride.”

The unconscious man had just suffered a seizure on the train, according to the witness, reports the NY Post.

“So hopefully we’ll see authorities called and they deal with this motherf—er the way they deal with everybody else,” the witness continued. “Dude just had a seizure but this white boy is going to drag him off the damn train so he don’t miss his ride.”

No one else on the train complained of having to wait for paramedics to respond, according to the witness, who accused the man of removing the man for his convenience.

“That’s that bulls—t white people do because y’all feel y’all can get away it,” the witness said.

The white passenger, clad in a suit, is later seen exiting the train and kneeling down to check the man’s pulse.

“Don’t try and act like you give a f— now, you the one who dragged him out here,” the witness said.

The white passenger then said he was “being responsible” by removing the unidentified man from the train, a claim the witness flatly rejected. The white passenger also questioned whether the man definitely had a seizure, saying he possibly could’ve been intoxicated.

“It don’t matter what the f—k you thought,” the witness said. “He had a f—ing seizure.”

The white man then touched the unconscious man’s face as he lay on the platform.

“Bro, are you responsive?” he said. “OK. He needs paramedics. Can somebody call him paramedics?”

In a statement obtained by The Post, transit officials said an investigation is ongoing.

“Obviously, this is very disturbing and we never want to see this on our system,” the statement read. “We’re getting all the facts including reviewing the video from the train and the platform, and we’ll share more details when they’re available. If someone is in distress, we encourage people to call 9-1-1 for medical assistance.”

