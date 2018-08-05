Spike Lee’s New Film ‘BlacKKKlansman’ Will Feature A Song From Prince

Spike Lee’s new film BlacKKKlansman hits theaters August 10th and the anticipation for the film’s release has been overwhelming. The film stars John David Washington, Denzel Washington’s son, as a Colorado detective in the 1970s attempting to take down the Klu Klux Klan.

While looking for the perfect song to add to the credits of the film, Lee invited Spotify executive Troy Carter to an exclusive viewing. After the viewing, Carter professed that he had the perfect song and it happened to be an unreleased version of Prince singing the gospel classic “Mary Don’t You Weep.”

Spike told Rolling Stone in an interview, “Prince wanted me to have that song, I don’t care what nobody says. My brother Prince wanted me to have that song. For this film. There’s no other explanation to me. This cassette is in the back of the vaults. In Paisley Park. And all of a sudden, out of nowhere, it’s discovered? Nah-ah. That ain’t an accident.”

Listen to ‘Mary Don’t You Weep’ below:

Check out the trailer for the film below:

https://youtu.be/pFc6I0rgmgY

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

GET THE HOTTEST STORIES STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Also On Black America Web: