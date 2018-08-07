‘Black $$$ Matter’ Protesters Gather Outside Nail Salon After Video Of Fight Goes Viral

Dozens of protesters gathered outside of a Brooklyn, N.Y. nail salon, demanding that the business be shut down after a viral video spread showed employees, who are Asian, attacking a Black woman with the handle of a broomstick or a mop and spraying what appears to be acetone nail polish remover.

The New Red Apple Nail was surrounded by an influx of frustrated Black residents, several holding signs that read “Black $$$ Matters” as they chanted “Black dollars matter” and “no respect, no business,” Pix11 reports.

The incident occurred on August 3, when Christina Thomas, 21, was not satisfied with the job done on her eyebrows, and so she declined to pay for the botched service, News 12 notes. Employees argued that she also refused to pay for the other services. That was when an argument broke out, it then escalated into the violent fight.

In the now viral video, several employees can be seen grabbing a black woman, while another sprays her with a bottle of nail polish remover. When the woman gets away from the workers, another Asian woman starts to hit her repeatedly on the back with the handle of a mop or broomstick as the woman tries to flee the salon.

“So I’m at the nail salon and they f*cked up a lady eyebrow and she refused to pay then a fight broke outttt,” Facebook user Mercy Maduka, who recorded the incident shared under her post, “1426 Nostrand ave Hitting them like animals.”

Employee Huiyue Zheng was arrested and is facing charges of misdemeanor menacing, misdemeanor criminal possession of a weapon and harassment after she allegedly beat Thomas with the broom causing a laceration to the back of her neck,Pix11 reports.

Thomas is also facing charges of misdemeanor assault, misdemeanor menacing and harassment, reports News 12 .

Protesters demanded that the charges against Thomas be dropped, according to News12, as well as argued for the other employees to be arrested.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM