‘Black $$$ Matter’ Protesters Gather Outside Nail Salon After Video Of Fight Goes Viral

Dozens of protesters gathered outside of a Brooklyn, N.Y. nail salon, demanding that the business be shut down after a viral video spread showed employees, who are Asian, attacking a Black woman with the handle of a broomstick or a mop and spraying what appears to be acetone nail polish remover.
The New Red Apple Nail was surrounded by an influx of frustrated Black residents, several holding signs that read “Black $$$ Matters” as they chanted “Black dollars matter” and “no respect, no business,” Pix11 reports.
The incident occurred on August 3, when Christina Thomas, 21, was not satisfied with the job done on her eyebrows, and so she declined to pay for the botched service, News 12 notes. Employees argued that she also refused to pay for the other services. That was when an argument broke out, it then escalated into the violent fight.
In the now viral video, several employees can be seen grabbing a black woman, while another sprays her with a bottle of nail polish remover. When the woman gets away from the workers, another Asian woman starts to hit her repeatedly on the back with the handle of a mop or broomstick as the woman tries to flee the salon.
“So I’m at the nail salon and they f*cked up a lady eyebrow and she refused to pay then a fight broke outttt,” Facebook user Mercy Maduka, who recorded the incident shared under her post, “1426 Nostrand ave Hitting them like animals.”
Employee Huiyue Zheng was arrested and is facing charges of misdemeanor menacing, misdemeanor criminal possession of a weapon and harassment after she allegedly beat Thomas with the broom causing a laceration to the back of her neck,Pix11 reports.
Thomas is also facing charges of misdemeanor assault, misdemeanor menacing and harassment, reports News 12 .
Protesters demanded that the charges against Thomas be dropped, according to News12, as well as argued for the other employees to be arrested.
READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:
- There Are So Black Faces On Fall Fashion Covers And We Love It
- Wendy Williams Says The Worst Advice She Ever Got Was From A Woman
- ‘Black $$$ Matter’ Protesters Gather Outside Nail Salon After Video Of Fight Goes Viral
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM
3 thoughts on “‘Black $$$ Matter’ Protesters Gather Outside Nail Salon After Video Of Fight Goes Viral”
Black on Asian crime ia a fact. Black on Asian salon crime is too common. Go to YouTube & enter black on Asian Crime at salons. You will see the result of Bastard single teen mothers raising Bastard single chillens. Makes me wonder why blacks don’t open stores in the jungle.
People of Color need to BOYCOTT ALL ASIAN BUSINESSES across this country.
Asians DO NOT BUY ANYTHING FROM PEOPLE OF COLOR–ALL THEY DO IS TAKE!!!!!!!
They ARE NOTHING BUT PARASITES TO OUR COMMUNITIES!!!!!!!
When folks DO NOT RESPECT US OR OUR $$$$$-FUCK THEM!!!!!!!!
I stopped going to the nail place 4 years ago. Don’t respect me so I don’t spend money with your.