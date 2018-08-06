Missy Elliott ‘Humbled’ After Learning What Halle Berry Thought Of The ‘Work It’ Shoutout

Mystery solved. Nearly 16 years after Missy Elliott namedropped Halle Berry in her hit single Work It, the Oscar winning actress has responded – with her approval.
It all began on Thursday (Aug. 2), when Ciara gave props to Elliott on Instagram and Berry left the comment: “YES.”
Elliott was ecstatic, sharing a screenshot of the “YES” on Twitter.
“So humbled when u see @halleberry comment under your rap,” she wrote. “she’s so Legendary!!!!”
Berry, then, responded on Saturday (Aug. 4) including a hashtag of line from Missy’s Work It that mentions her name.
“Takes one to know one, so in love with your work and creativity, @MissyElliott !! #LivingLegend #HalleBerryPosta,” Berry wrote.
In 2002’s “Work It,” Elliott raps: “Let’s get drunk, that’s gonna bring us closer/ Don’t I look like a Halle Berry poster?”
“Now after all these years I always wondered did @halleberry ever hear the line in Work It when I said don’t I look like a Halleberry Posta I said I know Halle like hell Nah but just to see her hashtag that made my week! Thank you Legend,” Elliott responded on Twitter.
See their social media exchange below.
