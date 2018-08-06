CLOSE
Missy Elliott ‘Humbled’ After Learning What Halle Berry Thought Of The ‘Work It’ Shoutout

(Photo credit; PR Photos)

Mystery solved. Nearly 16 years after Missy Elliott namedropped Halle Berry in her hit single Work It, the Oscar winning actress has responded – with her approval.

It all began on Thursday (Aug. 2), when Ciara gave props to Elliott on Instagram and Berry left the comment: “YES.”

Elliott was ecstatic, sharing a screenshot of the “YES” on Twitter.

“So humbled when u see @halleberry comment under your rap,” she wrote. “she’s so Legendary!!!!”

Berry, then, responded on Saturday (Aug. 4) including a hashtag of line from Missy’s Work It that mentions her name.

“Takes one to know one, so in love with your work and creativity, @MissyElliott !! #LivingLegend #HalleBerryPosta,” Berry wrote.

In 2002’s “Work It,” Elliott raps: “Let’s get drunk, that’s gonna bring us closer/ Don’t I look like a Halle Berry poster?”

“Now after all these years I always wondered did @halleberry ever hear the line in Work It when I said don’t I look like a Halleberry Posta I said I know Halle like hell Nah but just to see her hashtag that made my week! Thank you Legend,” Elliott responded on Twitter.

See their social media exchange below.

 

 

