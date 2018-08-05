CLOSE
Oprah Drops A Gem About Her Love Life With Stedman

Instagram’s latest feature that allows you to answer questions from your followers has caused some interesting conversations over the past few weeks, and Oprah decided to join in on the fun. While taking questions on the O Magazine instastories, a follower asked the Winfrey what a perfect date is like between her and her beau of 30 years, Stedman Graham.

Oprah then explains,“The wonderful thing about Stedman is, all the years I’ve been cooking for him, no matter what it is, even if it’s a piece of toast — Like the other day I made an English muffin and he’s like, ‘Where did you get this English muffin?!’ I’m like, ‘It’s an English muffin!”.

She continued with, “So he is delighted with anything I make. So my favorite date night is to make him black-eyed peas and cornbread as a surprise for dinner, and then honey, hush! That’s all you need. Little black-eyed peas, cornbread. That’s it. Perfect date night. Me cooking, and then…it’s on.”

Sounds like the old school knows what it takes, like this popular meme suggests:

Ladies, listen to Auntie O. Has she ever steered us wrong in life?

