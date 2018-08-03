Top Of The Morning: Happy Early Birthday Mr. President

| 08.03.18
Our president, Barack Obama will be 57-years-old tomorrow. We celebrated his birthday a day early today with a look back at his presidency and a look back at the times he joined us on the TJMS. Oh how we miss you Mr. president, please come back to us!

